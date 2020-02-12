Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! It was reported that the Game of Thrones actress is pregnant and the couple are officially expecting their first child together. Just Jared broke the news and other news outlets has since confirmed the that the couple are getting ready to add another Jonas baby to their big family. Neither Joe or Sophie have yet to comment on the breaking news.

©GettyImages Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting first child together

According to the source, both Joe and Sophie are keeping the news quiet and close to the family. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” the insider revealed. Another source added that the 23-year-old actress has been strategic about her fashion in her last couple of red carpet appearances. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Last year, the couple shocked the world when they got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May after attending the Billboard Music Awards. The two then held a second ceremony in France one month later to wed in front of their family and friends.

©GettyImages The couple wed last year in France

Joe and Sophie’s last public appearance was in January at the 2020 Grammys, where Sophie along with Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, supported the Jonas Brother during their performance.