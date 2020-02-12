You can really see her frustration with being overlooked and having someone take credit for her work…

“Even though she's been passed over, outed, disrespected, she still shows up to work every single day. And it was actually an ad lib that I had in the first scene that you see me where the cop starts bothering me and I say, ‘I'm trying to work here.’ Because that just came out of me. You know what women have to go through at a workplace and being underestimated or interrupted.”

Have you ever had a situation where someone else took credit for your work?

“I have to say not often because in the beginning when it started to happen, I just started putting a stop to it. The first time it happened in the entertainment industry was that I had an idea for a music video, and I tell the artist's manager. He turns around and tells the record company my idea as if it was his own, and my mouth dropped when I saw the video. I just could not believe it. And I was like, ‘Oh, that's not going to happen again.’”

To be a part of this female-led movie must be an amazing feeling.

“Women are kicking ass in a mean, hardcore way. And a major studio is backing it. That's a major, major, major difference right now that a major studio like Warner Bros. said, ‘Yeah, let's put all the money behind this.’ It's fantastic, and that I'm a part of this phenomenon blows my freaking mind. It really does. Margot had to fight for this movie. She's an amazing executive producer. What she has done, I can't believe how hard this young woman works. It was really a pleasure to watch.”

Has Hollywood become more diverse and more open to giving women a chance?

“As a veteran here in this movie of 30 years plus, let's not forget all the women that have been in the industry doing everything that everyone has a spotlight on now. Women never stopped speaking up. Let’s give credit where credit is due. Because times are changing, Margot was able to get this project together. Let's all be respectful for the struggles and all the doors that all the fierce women before Margot have kicked down. And there's so many women that have been ostracized because they were like, ‘Listen, this is wrong, and we need to be in the right.’ This is an old fight. And we haven't won yet.”

©Dave Allocca/StarPix The fierce ladies with Ewan McGregor took over Gotham City for their latest film

Speaking of fighting, how did you prepare for all the action scenes?

“I got injured day one in training before we started shooting, so I had to shoot the entire film with a torn meniscus disc. It was very, very difficult for me, but I just used it, you know? I wasn't the only one that got injured. I just had the most serious injury.”

Did you have to do anything different?

“The size of the heels that I was wearing got shorter. The other thing is I didn't have to run around a lot on the spinning platform as much as the other girls did. I would have really blown out my knee and could have blown out the other one as well because I was over-compensating.”

How are you now?

“I'm okay, but the only way to repair a MCL is to have a knee replacement. And who has time for that, right. I just keep going to the gym and boxing and just do core strengthening and try to move passed it, but sometimes I wake up in the morning and it's like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’ It's all right. There are worse things in life. I got to be in this amazing, amazing project because I didn't give up, so I'll take it.”

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is in theaters now

