Shakira has finally found her match! The 43-year-old singer took to her social media to share a video of a little girl dancing to her iconic Super Bowl halftime performance. Not only was her mini-me dancing to the tune of Waka Waka, she was also dressed up in traditional Champeta wear.

Loading the player...

“Altea Rakitic, una niña andaluza croata, bailando Champeta! So cute!,” the Colombian star wrote alongside the short clip before adding the hashtag “Champeta Challenge.” Champeta is an Afro-Caribbean dance that’s popular in Colombia, and received more fame after Shakira performed it during the Super Bowl. Since then, the singer has started the #ChampetaChallenge to challenge everyone around the globe to attempt the dance.

The little girl in the video also happens to have a connection to Shakira. She is the daughter of Raquel Maria and Ivan Rakitic, a soccer player who plays alongside the Colombian star’s partner Gerard Piqué in FC Barcelona. Their daughter isn’t the only person to take part in this viral challenge–fans all over the world have united to show off their best Champeta moves on social media.

©GettyImages Shakira shared a video of a little girl doing the Champeta Challenge

Ahead of the show, Shakira explained she was excited to put her Latinx culture front and center for the world to see. “I think it’s very important for us to convey a message unity,” she said ahead of the explosive show she and Jennifer Lopez put on. “To show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country, how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture that is so unique and so diverse.”

