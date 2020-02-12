The Morning Show actress and executive producer Jennifer Aniston is in her 50s and looking ever-so-fabulous! Reese Witherspoon’s bestie turned 51 on Tuesday, February 12, and is seeing big things in her future. In an interview conducted by The Blind Side actress Sandra Bullock (another one of her many famous besties) for Interview Magazine, Jennifer revealed that she sees lots of happiness in her future along with the possibility of kids. That’s right, the future that the beloved Friends actress has painted for herself might include her being a mamá to beautiful, tiny tots (we mean, look at Jen, she’s stunning) running around and laughing at her [future] beach house.

©GettyImages Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 51st birthday on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

During the interview, Sandra mentioned how Jennifer always seems to have a positive outlook on life. Jennifer explained that she views life this way mainly impart to how she spent her childhood (she is the daughter of Days Of Our Lives actor father John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow). The Dumplin' executive producer reveals how she felt unsafe growing up in a “destabilized” home.

She continued by sharing how, despite that upbringing, her future was a good one. “It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head,” Jennifer shared.