Mom and daughter wowed the world with their epic performance at the Super Bowl, clearly proving that talent runs in the family. It was not the first time Jennifer Lopez and 11-year-old Emme shared the stage, Max’s twin showed her professional approach while singing Limitless with her famous mama during her It´s My Party Tour last summer. Marc Anthony and JLo’s daughter is so calm and collected in front of huge crowds that many people have wondered if it’s in her plans to follow her successful parents’ footsteps into the music world, something that Jennifer talked about during a revealing interview with Extra TV.

©@jlo “I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals...” Jennifer said along with this cute picture

"For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us. I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing," Jennifer explained, "I ask her to do these things and if she wants to she can, and if she doesn’t want to that's fine with me too. But I just think there was a message there that we could put out into the world, that women being empowered and raising their voices and getting loud and speaking up for themselves. And that's something that I want to pass onto my daughter. She flaws me every time, she's an angel."

Jennifer has also said in the past that Emme started singing as a baby, and that she has inherited her dad’s amazing singing skills. Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez welcomed their twins in 2008 - six years later the Latin power couple divorced but they are still close as they co-parent their children.