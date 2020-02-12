She dazzled on the Oscars’ red carpet and on stage in a beautiful Gucci Greek goddess gown. She enjoyed some quality time with old pal Penelope Cruz during the ceremony, and she shone again in a blue sequined number by the same fashion house as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party. But that’s as far as it went for Salma Hayek, as the night took an unexpected turn and the Mexican actress had to rush to hospital. Fortunately, it wasn’t very serious, and the 53-year-old shared some pictures on social media explaining the details of her eventful night. “As the parties were just getting started my date, friend, and manager, Evelyn O’Neill had a little accident, and I had to rush her to the ER where we spent the rest of the Oscar night until the sun came up,” she said along with the picture of both ladies in their smart gear sitting on a stretcher.

The Like a Boss star continued praising the helpful hospital staff and of course her manager: “Thank you to the doctors and the staff of Cedars-Sinai for your professionalism and kindness. And Evelyn, I’ve never seen anyone take so much pain with so much grace! You are a champ,” she said while sharing some of the pictures of Evelyn’s wrist, visibly swollen.

Salma’s sweet gesture was approved by her 14 million followers, who quickly reacted to the pictures. “Wow Salma, that says so much of you, other people would have left her at the hospital to return to the party and show off your dress, but you are such an excellent human being,” said one of them while many others pointed out what a good friend Mrs. Pinault is and sent best wishes to her manager.