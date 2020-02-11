Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant have been laid to rest. According to E! News, a funeral service was held for the NBA legend and his young daughter on February 7, at the Pacific View Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California. No additional details about the ceremony have been released at the time. Kobe, who was 40-years-old at the time of his death, and Gianna, along with seven others tragically lost their lives after a helicopter crash on January 26.

©GettyImages A private funeral service was held for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

The news comes almost two weeks ahead of the public memorial service that is scheduled for the father-daughter duo. Vanessa Bryant confirmed that the public will have the chance to mourn the former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter at the Staples Center on February 24. “#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together.” On Monday, February 10, the 37-year-old mother-of-four took to her social media to share an emotional message and give her followers an update on her grieving process.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time,” she captioned the video of Gigi’s basketball highlights.

“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”