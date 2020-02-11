Whenever, wherever seems to be Shakira’s approach to PDA. The Hips Don’t Lie singer and Gerard Piqué weren’t shy about hiding their love during a recent family outing. One week after the Colombian superstar performed at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show, the mom of two and soccer star were seen out with their young sons—Milan, seven, and Sasha, five—on Sunday at a children’s soccer game in Barcelona. In photos published by The Daily Mail, the longtime couple was pictured packing on the PDA, kissing at the match. Shakira also showed off her playful side sitting on top of the FC Barcelona player. The pair’s son Milan was reportedly playing in the game, while Sasha hung out on the sidelines with his famous parents.

©Getty Images The couple was spotted engaging in PDA during a soccer game in Barcelona

Unlike Alex Rodriguez, Gerard was noticeably absent from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl performance on February 2. The soccer player was unable to attend the halftime show in Miami because he was in Spain playing against Levante UD at Barcelona’s Camp Nou. Shakira and Gerard, who met on the set of her Waka Waka music video, have been an item since 2010.

©Getty Images Shakira and her longtime partner Gerard reunited following her Super Bowl performance

Speaking to 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker last month, the couple opened up about their relationship and why they haven't tied the knot. “We're not married,” Shakira said, though she has referred to her partner as “husband” in the past. “To tell you the truth, marriage scares the out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend,” to which Gerard added, “The girlfriend.”

“Exactly. His lover, his girlfriend. It's like a little forbidden fruit,” Shakira continued. “I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible depending on behavior.”