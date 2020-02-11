Family is always first for Jennifer Lopez. Fresh off the high of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, the proud mommy and fiancée took a moment over the weekend to shout out the four people she loves the most. “My Morning Happiness,” she captioned a post on her Instagram story that featured her husband-to-be, Alex Rodriguez, his daughters, Natasha and Ella, and her twins Max and Emme. In one photo, the four children smile as they eat breakfast before they head off the school. Right underneath is a picture of her Macho, smiling as he celebrates becoming an ambassador for Presidente beer.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez highlighted her four loves in one picture

Jennifer, 50, and Alex, 42, have no problem when it comes to showing off their blended family. In a post from Super Bowl weekend, the former New York Yankee gave a shout out to Tik Toker Charli Damelio, who showed him and the girls some moves.

“My girls and I were so excited to meet Tik Tock star @charlidamelio at the Super Bowl. Thanks for being so kind to us and for trying to teach me a few moves. I think I’ll need just a few more lessons to get to your level.”

Alex, Natasha, 15, Ella, 11, and Emme, 11, all smile as they huddle around the Internet sensation. Alex and the kids were on hand in Miami to celebrate (and perform) with Jennifer. In clips posted on his social media, A-Rod and the girls went wild as they sang and danced along during the performance. In November, the Hustlers star opened up about her children’s relationship with Alex’s kids.