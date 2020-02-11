Karol G and Anuel AA announced their engagement in April of last year and since then, they have proved they are inseparable through thick and thin, as Karol’s latest social video adorably demonstrates. The reggaeton star shared the cutest clip showing her very successful skills at cheering up her boyfriend. “How to make Anuel’s bad mood disappear,” the Tusa singer wrote in Spanish alongside the video in which she asks him to read a list of words with the title of her song between each of them.

Like any awesome boyfriend, Anuel would do anything for his chica, so he does what she asks without realizing there is a hilarious twist waiting for him at the end. When Karol finally asks him to read the list of words backwards, the 27-year-old says loud and clear: “How... to... make... Anuel... waste... his... time... saying... Tusa.” We dare you not to LOL!