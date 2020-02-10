Karol G is giving her boo a special shout out! The Tusa singer took to her social media stories to share a picture of her and her fiancé Anuel AA. In the sweet post, Karol held up a polaroid picture of her and the Adicto rapper smiling in Miami. Below the picture, the songstress wrote “Mi persona Favorita @anuel_2blea.” The Puerto Rican rapper returned the sweet gesture by posting the image in his stories. The pair have been spending some of their quality down time together in Miami.

Last week, the China rapper took to his social media to share a similar picture of him and his love. Karol and Anuel both look into the camera as they show off all of their bling and love. “To see Bad and Balvin at the Super Bowl,” the caption read in Spanish. The duo were loved up as they then took to Instagram to celebrate their friends and their iconic performance.

©@karolg Karol G shared a picture of her favorite person, Anuel AA

Karol, 28, and Anuel, 27, have been leaving their fans on edge when it comes to details from their wedding. In January, Anuel took to his social media to share a picture of him and Karol twinning in all-white looks. “This year there is a wedding,” the caption read. Hinting that the pair may walk down the aisle sometime this year.

At the start of their relationship in 2019, the pair kept things mum. However, now the duo have no problem opening up and dropping hints about their big day. In November, the Mi Cama singer opened up about why watching Anuel’s “growth,” brought them closer together.

“I’ll tell you. I would say that before, the Anuel that I heard years ago did not have a closeness with his music,” she told Paper Magazine. “When he came to me to do a song, I had the opportunity to know this person – who wanted to evolve, who wanted to grow, to be better.” She added: “I think that’s beautiful. “It’s even more beautiful because I can accompany him through it.”