Fact: Marc Anthony is one of the greatest Latino singers in the music industry. Also fact: Marc Anthony is filthy rich. Just how rich, you ask? Oh, you know, just $80 million worth of richness. In this edition of celebrity net worths, we’re taking a deep dive into the 51-year-old’s pockets, which are filled to the brim with dinero. The singer has not only made a name for himself as a global artist, he’s also had a career in acting, producing and has even become an influential member in the business world.

©GettyImages Marc Anthony has a net worth of $80 million

First off, Marc has broken records by becoming the highest selling salsa artist in history in the music industry. He has a career spanning three decades, created thirteen successful albums and has sold over 12 million copies worldwide. His 1997 album Contra la Corriente also paved the way for today’s Latinx artists who have found stardom by singing Spanish songs in the English market. Not to mention, this work was the first-ever salsa album to enter the Billboard 200 chart. Impressive, right?

Not only has he sold millions of records, the Puerto Rican American singer has also sold out countless shows in Madison Square Garden and other famous venues around the world. And can we talk about his transition into the English market. His first English-language album was mega popular, especially with his duets, including I Need to Know, which he sang with his wife at the time Jennifer Lopez. It earned him a Grammy nomination in Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. It total, he has scored two Grammy wins and five Latin Grammys.