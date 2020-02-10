The follow came around the same time the Duke and Duchess announced their news, do you think it was happenstance that they chose to spotlight your outlet at that moment?

“I haven’t really thought about that much. I think that they're positive people that try to do a lot of good for the world. And I think that my speech aligns with their mission. So, for them to recognize me and be the first outlet for them to showcase was great. It's a great way to start the decade for me, for them because it shows where their interests are taking them in a positive direction.”

Did you get the chance to communicate with Harry and Meghan directly?

“All I will say is that we basically share an appreciation for one another and what the other is doing. They were grateful for what Good News Movement is doing and the impact that it's having in the world. And I share appreciation for all that they do and all the causes that they support.”

What was it like to have your platform amplified on such a grand scale? Did it bring more high-profile eyes to the cause?

“I’m just happy to be a portal of good news and to expand the reach. I’m glad it’s amplifying my platform, and I’m very thankful. Before they followed me, I did have people with large platforms like Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and William Levy. Of course, the royal stamp of approval always feels good. I always say I'm grateful for people that are famous and all they do to use their platform for good. I'm also grateful to the person who's got 50 followers and just wants to be a part of something positive, and I welcome everyone and to me everyone has such value.”

©GettyImages Good News Movement was the first account highlighted by the Duke and Duchess in 2020

Are there any plans for the Good New Movement to move beyond social media?

“I think further down the line that's excellent, and we have been chatting about doing events. The idea is to continue growing and encouraging people to find good news, and in person doing things that support its mission whether it's get togethers or getting people together to volunteer somewhere. I think social media has an incredible power to connect those who need help or with those who want to help.”

What do you want everyone to take away from the Good News Movement and this experience going forward?

“I hope that it will have people appreciate all of the beautiful things we have on this earth. I hope it'll brighten their days. I hope that it leaves people thinking, and it puts them in a good frame of mind and inspires them.”