All eyes were on Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz when they reunited during the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars. The two stars have been friends for years, and when they saw each other at this year’s awards, they couldn’t help but celebrate with a big hug while photographers captured the sweet moment and fellow A-listers looked on. And although the two stars were busy at the 92nd Academy Awards, the good friends found the time to catch up with each other.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz have been friends for years

The two friends exchanged a few words with each other before entering the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and presenting different categories of the night. The Mexican actress presented the Oscar for Best Sound Editing and Sound Mixing, while the Spanish star presented the award for Best International Feature Film.

©@salmahayek Salma and Penelope shared several sweet moments during the Oscars

Although their reunion on the red carpet was memorable, the A-listers showed fans just how much fun they have together when the cameras aren’t on them. “OMG we were so hungry!,” Salma wrote alongside a photo of them both at the Oscars afterparty sharing a plate of food.

Days before the ceremony, Salma shared a photo on her social media of the 2005 Oscars when she and Penelope presented together for the award of Best Sound Mixing. In her emotional post, she remembered and looked back at all the experiences they’ve had as friends at the Academy Awards. This Sunday Penelope and I are not presenting together but we are BOTH presenting again, and I am so excited to see her!,” the actress wrote.