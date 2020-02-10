Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adding some A-list friends to their group! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez for a date night in Miami. The group reportedly dined at Habitat, a restaurant in the 1 Hotel South Beach. Jennifer, 50, and Alex, 44 were in town for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Skipping that event, the royals were in town for their low key appearance at the JP Morgan Summit.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, attended the camera-free event to the surprise of many. The former Suits star took the stage to introduce her husband, who got emotional as he spoke candidly about his grief and how he has dealt with the loss of his mother.

©GettyImages Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for dinner in Miami

The Prince also noted that he has been seeking therapy to cope with the past trauma, so that his wife and son Archie Harrison do not deal with the effects of it. The summit was the first time that the pair stepped out together since stepping away from their royal duties. Hollywood called the duo, as it was reported that they were asked to attend the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, to present Best Picture.

“They were honored by the request but declined the invitation,” the source said. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their nine-month-old son, have kept a low profile since making their big announcement. The small family have been spending a lot of time in Canada since the holidays, as they adjust to their new life.