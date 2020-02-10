Keanu Reeves brought a special woman as his plus one to the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. Fan thought the 55-year-old actor would be bringing his girlfriend Alexandra Grant to the 92nd Academy Awards, but instead, he brought his mother Patricia Taylor. Keanu and his mom, who is a famous costume designer, arrived to the Dolby Theater walking arm-in-arm on the red carpet.

©GettyImages Keanu Reeves brought his mom Patricia Taylor to the 2020 Oscars

The mother-son duo were incredibly stylish ahead of the award show. Taylor wore a chic dress suit in all white and accessorized with a diamond-studded choker. Meanwhile, her son wore a classic black tux, which he paired with a matching bow tie. Keanu was in attendance to support his flick Toy Story 4, which was nominated and won the award for Best Animated Feature. During the red carpet, the actor opened up about getting to play an animated character. “I mean, you can't use your face or your facial expressions, so you're losing part of the toolkit,” he told Ryan Seacrest. “But it was a lot of fun to do."

Keanu’s mom also got in on the red carpet interview fun. When asked about her son’s upcoming Matrix 4 film, she coyly stated that she can’t reveal any details. “Nothing,” Taylor she told Ryan when asked if she could give fans a sneak peek. She added that she can only talk about the first three films. News previously broke that Matrix 4 was in the works with original director Lana Wachowski returning to direct the action flick.

©GettyImages The mother-son duo walked the red carpet together

Keanu wasn't the only A-lister to bring family to the Oscars –Antonio Banderas brought his daughter Stella Banderas along with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel to the star-studded show.