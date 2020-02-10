Bradley Cooper might just be the friendliest ex in Hollywood. The A Star Is Born actor attended the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening where he ran into a former flame, Renée Zellweger. The former couple was pictured sharing a sweet moment together during the star-studded ceremony, where Renée took home the Best Actress award. Bradley and the Judy actress, who first met on the set of 2009’s Case 39, dated for two years before splitting in 2011, according to People magazine.

©Getty Images The former couple reunited at the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9

The actor only had kind words for his costar while promoting their thriller at the time. "I can't say enough about her. I never met her before this, but I just love her. I love coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her," he told Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, Renée said, "He’s a great actor, great actor," adding, "I just got so excited, not believing that I was going to go to work with him."

Bradley’s run-in with Renée follows his recent reunion with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. The Russian beauty and The Hangover actor posed for a photo together earlier this month at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party. Irina, dressed in a Burberry crystal-embellished mesh gown worn over a body suit, stood between Bradley and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, for the photo. The exes attended the Oscars together last year.

©WireImage Bradley Cooper attended the 2019 Academy Awards with then-partner Irina Shayk

The supermodel and Bradley, who share two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, split last June after four years together. Irina recently opened up about her relationship with Bradley in an interview with British Vogue. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she said. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Irina added. “Life without B is new ground.”