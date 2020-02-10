It was an eventful weekend for many, including Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo Echeverry, 25 and his now-wife Evaluna Montaner! After five years, the couple said ‘I do’ during a romantic garden ceremony in Miami accompanied by 350 guests, including Evaluna’s father, Ricardo Montaner, her brother Ricky and more of their closest loved ones. The 22-year-old bride evoked princess vibes in a white gown featuring an intricate lace bodice and a long voluminous skirt. She wore her pulled back in a soft updo with a couple of strands framing her face.

©@evalunamontaner The couple said ‘I do’ after five years of dating

Ahead of saying ‘I do,’ she wore a floor-length veil while walking towards her love, which she then lifted to show her natural-glam makeup and finally marry the man of her dreams. The groom looked handsome wearing a black suit with matching shoes and a white shirt underneath.

Both husband and wife took to their respective social media accounts to share their joy alongside a photo of the moment after they became one. “Camilo y Evaluna. Para Siempre. La Tribu está completa! (Camilo and Evaluna. Forever. The tribe is complete!),” wrote the Tutu singer next to a photo in which they’re walking side by side with their arms interlaced and wearing huge smiles on their faces.