It was an eventful weekend for many, including Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo Echeverry, 25 and his now-wife Evaluna Montaner! After five years, the couple said ‘I do’ during a romantic garden ceremony in Miami accompanied by 350 guests, including Evaluna’s father, Ricardo Montaner, her brother Ricky and more of their closest loved ones. The 22-year-old bride evoked princess vibes in a white gown featuring an intricate lace bodice and a long voluminous skirt. She wore her pulled back in a soft updo with a couple of strands framing her face.
Ahead of saying ‘I do,’ she wore a floor-length veil while walking towards her love, which she then lifted to show her natural-glam makeup and finally marry the man of her dreams. The groom looked handsome wearing a black suit with matching shoes and a white shirt underneath.
Both husband and wife took to their respective social media accounts to share their joy alongside a photo of the moment after they became one. “Camilo y Evaluna. Para Siempre. La Tribu está completa! (Camilo and Evaluna. Forever. The tribe is complete!),” wrote the Tutu singer next to a photo in which they’re walking side by side with their arms interlaced and wearing huge smiles on their faces.
On her account, the Venezuelan actress captioned a similar snap with: “Camilo y Evaluna. Un solo ser. 02.08.2020. (Camilo and Evaluna. One being. 02.08.2020).” Videos of them getting surged the internet with friends and family sharing sweet moments. In one clip, the Regalame Tu Corazon singer is on the verge of tears as he watches his bride approach while walking held by the arm of her father.
The newlyweds star in Ricardo Montaner’s latest music video for his song Te Adoraré, which he released in January. Perhaps we’ll be seeing more of them working together now that they’re officially husband and wife. Congrats to the happy couple!