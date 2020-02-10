Camila Cabello introduced the world to the cast of her upcoming film! In a photo, posted by the Shameless singer, she stands with cast mates Luke Latchman, Tallulah Greive, Nicholas Galitzine and Fra Fee. “Some of the wonderful Cinderella cast also confirmed: MULLED WINE IS COZE IN A CUP.” In the picture, the cast cozies up to each other as they hold up their respective glasses. The photo comes after the final cast announcement was made for the project.

In addition to Camila’s London peeps, Missy Elliot, Billy Porter, James Corden, Pierce Brosnan, Indina Menzel, Charlotte Spencer and Minnie Driver have all been tapped for the movie. Since making her way to London, the Liar singer has been sharing candid moments from the set.

©camila_cabello Camila Cabello and the cast of Cinderella celebrated with mulled wine

Earlier this month, Camila took to her social media to show off a picture of her new man. “I think he likes me,” she wrote. In the photo, the songstress puckers up next to a camera-ready black horse. In another fun video, the film’s star runs through a field of flowers.

Camila announced that she was officially in London after making her return to social media following a brief hiatus. “I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon.”

