Oprah Winfrey welcomed a very special guest to her Vision Tour 2020 on February, 8 when Michelle Obama joined her on stage in Brooklyn to talk about life after eight years in the White House. The former First Lady, who in 2018 published her memoirs book Becoming, opened up to the media mogul during a one-hour-long chat and revealed some moving details about their current life, especially now that daughters Malia and Sasha Obama have flown the nest to head off to college.

In fact, it was only after Sasha settled in her new dorm and pared down her wardrobe for her smaller space with mom’s help – "I had to tell her, girl, you cannot keep all these clothes, and these shoes!" Michelle laughed – that the onetime first couple “bawled like babies.”

©michelleobama Malia and Sasha Obama are now both college students

Sasha, the youngest member of the family, left the family home to attend the University of Michigan – but the shock of her departure only settled in later for mom and dad as they returned home from dropping her off.

“When the emotions come is when we're getting in our cars and getting on a plane and leaving our babies and they're going somewhere where they now live. That's when it hits you,” Michelle told Oprah. “We all start choking up. We all try to hold it together... and then me and Barack, we bawled like babies. You know, Barack, has that ugly, loud cry... he did that at Malia’s graduation. We're sitting there, he had his sunglasses on, and speeches are happening, and then you hear [sobbing sounds]," she laughed.

It´s not the first time Michelle had opened up about empty nest syndrome. During a Today show interview with Jenna Bush Hager, she talked about the melancholy she experienced when she realized that Sasha and Malia are no longer “the little girls that would sit on your lap and listen to your every word.”