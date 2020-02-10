US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-GOVERNORS BALL

What Brad Pitt had to say about Shiloh and the kids at the Oscars

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star, who won the Oscar for best supporting actor, had the sweetest words for his kids during his acceptance speech

He did it! Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor thanks to his incredible performance as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s latest work Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor, visibly moved, took the stage to send a big massive thank you “to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way,” but he also had especially emotional words for the six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt on stage Oscars 2020©GettyImages
“This is for my kids, who color everything I do”

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” he said holding the priceless statue. “I adore you.” The 56-year-old’s self-deprecating jokes in acceptance speeches during his gold rush awards season this year have brought humor to every ceremony, but for the Oscars 2020, Brad took a different approach, showing his most tender feelings. “I’m a bit gobsmacked, I don’t want to look back, but this is making me do so,” he said after thanking Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio and before making a special mention to the people who have helped him throughout his career.

Brad Pitt posing with children Shiloh, Pax and Maddox©GettyImages
Brad Pitt with Pax, Shiloh and Maddox, three of his six children

According to TMZ, the actor’s decision to leave out his children from his acceptance speeches has been strategic as he felt calling them out on the podium would attract “unwanted attention.” But when he was called to the Academy Awards stage, he couldn’t help but acknowledge his little ones; they mean so much to him, and winning an Oscar is without a doubt, a major milestone in an actor’s career.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split back in 2016 after over a decade together. Although there was a dispute over custody of their six children Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, the couple finally reached an agreement in 2018.

