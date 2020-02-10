He walked the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards alone. But when Brad Pitt took his seat for the ceremony, fans couldn’t help notice he was supported by a plus one lady friend – and the pair chatted amicably and were clearly very comfortable in each other’s company. But who was the mystery blonde? Was this Brad’s way of introducing the new woman in his life to the world? Nope guys – there’s a chance the Jennifer Aniston reunion might still be on – as Brad’s companion was none other than his longtime manager Cynthia Pett-Dante.
Cynthia is the co-owner of talent management company Brillstein Entertainment Partners – who also represent Courtney Cox, Elizabeth Olsen and fellow Oscar winner Rami Malek. She could be seen smiling proudly in the front row next to Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone when his name was called during the run-down of nominations for the best Supporting Actor Oscar. When he was revealed as the winner the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star hugged his BFF Leo.
The win was a triumph for the 56-year-old star – who actually already owns a coveted Oscar for producing 2014’s Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave. This was his first Academy Award for acting, though, and the dad-of-six paid tribute to his children with Angelina Jolie as he accepted it. "This is for my kids, who color everything I do," Brad said, with tears in his eyes. "I adore you."
Fans had been waiting patiently to see who Brad would bring to Hollywood’s biggest night, after he ruled out bringing his mom, joking at the Golden Globes that “any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward.” And after the news he doesn’t actually have a Tinder profile, the most probable outcome looked to be he would be playing third wheel to Leo and Camila. Well at least he didn’t leave alone – taking his golden Oscar statuette home with him at the end of the night. Congratulations Brad!