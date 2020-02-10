He walked the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards alone. But when Brad Pitt took his seat for the ceremony, fans couldn’t help notice he was supported by a plus one lady friend – and the pair chatted amicably and were clearly very comfortable in each other’s company. But who was the mystery blonde? Was this Brad’s way of introducing the new woman in his life to the world? Nope guys – there’s a chance the Jennifer Aniston reunion might still be on – as Brad’s companion was none other than his longtime manager Cynthia Pett-Dante.

©GettyImages Brad and his manager Cynthia Pett-Dante were seated next to Leonardo DiCaprio in the front row

Cynthia is the co-owner of talent management company Brillstein Entertainment Partners – who also represent Courtney Cox, Elizabeth Olsen and fellow Oscar winner Rami Malek. She could be seen smiling proudly in the front row next to Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone when his name was called during the run-down of nominations for the best Supporting Actor Oscar. When he was revealed as the winner the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star hugged his BFF Leo.

The win was a triumph for the 56-year-old star – who actually already owns a coveted Oscar for producing 2014’s Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave. This was his first Academy Award for acting, though, and the dad-of-six paid tribute to his children with Angelina Jolie as he accepted it. "This is for my kids, who color everything I do," Brad said, with tears in his eyes. "I adore you."