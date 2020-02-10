Singer Enrique Iglesias and his Russian girlfriendAnna Kournikova have been visited by the stork for the third time! According to Enrique’s older brother, Julio José, the ultra private couple has reportedly welcomed their third child — something that Enrique’s older brother is very proud about.

©enriqueiglesias Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have reportedly brought home their third baby

The model and singer shared the news of his family’s latest arrival during an interview on the Chilean radio program, ADN. When asked by the radio host about what his brother’s third baby meant to him, he confessed “I am an uncle already.”

When the radio host asked for clarification, Julio José shared, “Yes, what I want to say is that Enrique and Anna are going to have another child. My brother already has three [children]. He is super happy, with the baby and his music.” With that statement, Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler’s son confirmed that his brother and Anna have welcomed their third baby.