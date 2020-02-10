Singer Enrique Iglesias and his Russian girlfriendAnna Kournikova have been visited by the stork for the third time! According to Enrique’s older brother, Julio José, the ultra private couple has reportedly welcomed their third child — something that Enrique’s older brother is very proud about.
The model and singer shared the news of his family’s latest arrival during an interview on the Chilean radio program, ADN. When asked by the radio host about what his brother’s third baby meant to him, he confessed “I am an uncle already.”
When the radio host asked for clarification, Julio José shared, “Yes, what I want to say is that Enrique and Anna are going to have another child. My brother already has three [children]. He is super happy, with the baby and his music.” With that statement, Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler’s son confirmed that his brother and Anna have welcomed their third baby.
Julio also took the opportunity to share how close he and his brother Enrique was. “He is my best friend, I get along really well with him, we live very close to one another and I spend a lot of time with my niece and nephew, Enrique loves sports, specifically tennis,” revealed Julio.
A tough secret to keep
The happy couple have not officially announced the birth of their third baby, despite Julio José confirming the news. Just two years ago, the proud parents of three, started giving fans insight into their private world as they began sharing photos and videos of their twins Lucy and Nicholas on social media.
Although Julio confirmed the happy news, he left some details out. Enrique’s brother didn’t say whether the baby was a boy or a girl, only saying that “it’s a secret.” He did reveal that his brother “was very happy” about becoming a father for a third time.
After a series of reports that the couple was pregnant with their third child, HOLA! confirmed the news in the final weeks of January 2020. Just like the announcement of their twins, the news of their latest pregnancy was received by fans everywhere.