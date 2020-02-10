An Oscars picture is worth a thousands words but an Oscars GIF is worth much more! While the Academy Awards were once again hostless, Sunday night’s ceremony was not short of memorable moments. Whether you missed the award show or you simply want to relive Hollywood’s biggest night, we showing you the most unforgettable moments of the night through GIFs

Who needed a host when you had Janelle Monae and Billy Porter brining some serious moves and vocals to the Oscar stage.

Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and his speech was not short of jokes. "They told me I have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said.

The angelic moment when Idina Menzel sang Into the Unknown with nine other Elsas from around the world.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig further proved they deserved to be the host of the Academy Awards.