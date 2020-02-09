Brad pitt

Sunday’s Oscars ceremony had the biggest names in Hollywood take the stage to be recognized for their contribution in last year’s best films. Golden statuettes were handed out in 24 categories including Best Picture, Best Actress and, of course, Best Actor, for which Antonio Banderas received a nomination for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar film Pain and Glory.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker 

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell 

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

*Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood*

Brad pitt©GettyImages
Brad Pitt took home the award for Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Adapted Screenplay

*Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit*

Steve Zaillian - The Irishman

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Greta Gerwig - Little Women

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver - Joker

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson - Knives Out

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns - 1917 

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

*Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won - Parasite*

Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

*Toy Story 4 *

Toy Story 4©Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4 beat How to Train Your Dragon for Best Animated Feature

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Documentary

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama”

Honeyland

Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman

Lawrence Sher - Joker

Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins - 1917

Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson - The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo - Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges - Joker

*Jacqueline Durran - Little Women*

Arianne Phillip - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland - Ford vs. Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman

Tom Eagles - Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth - Joker

Yang Jinmo - Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir -Joker

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

John Williams - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” - Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” - Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” - Frozen 2

“Stand Up” - Harriet

Production Design

The Irishman

Production Design: Bob Shaw

Set Decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit

Production Design: Ra Vincent

Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917

Production Design: Dennis Gassner

Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

*Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design: Barbara Ling

Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh*

Parasite

Production Design: Lee Ha Jun

Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford vs. Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Short Film (Animated)

Daughter

*Hair Love*

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

