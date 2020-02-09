Sunday’s Oscars ceremony had the biggest names in Hollywood take the stage to be recognized for their contribution in last year’s best films. Golden statuettes were handed out in 24 categories including Best Picture, Best Actress and, of course, Best Actor, for which Antonio Banderas received a nomination for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar film Pain and Glory.

Scroll through to see whether or not the Spanish star took home the prize and check out the complete list of the winners of the night. For all the latest news about the 2019 SAG Awards, click here.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

*Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood*

©GettyImages Brad Pitt took home the award for Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Adapted Screenplay

*Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit*

Steve Zaillian - The Irishman

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Greta Gerwig - Little Women

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver - Joker

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson - Knives Out

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

*Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won - Parasite*

Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

*Toy Story 4 *