Sunday’s Oscars ceremony had the biggest names in Hollywood take the stage to be recognized for their contribution in last year’s best films. Golden statuettes were handed out in 24 categories including Best Picture, Best Actress and, of course, Best Actor, for which Antonio Banderas received a nomination for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar film Pain and Glory.
For all the latest news about the 2019 SAG Awards, click here.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Sam Mendes - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
*Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood*
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Adapted Screenplay
*Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit*
Steve Zaillian - The Irishman
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Greta Gerwig - Little Women
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver - Joker
Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson - Knives Out
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
*Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won - Parasite*
Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
*Toy Story 4 *
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Documentary
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama”
Honeyland
Best Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman
Lawrence Sher - Joker
Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins - 1917
Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson - The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo - Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges - Joker
*Jacqueline Durran - Little Women*
Arianne Phillip - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland - Ford vs. Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman
Tom Eagles - Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth - Joker
Yang Jinmo - Parasite
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Original Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir -Joker
Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
Randy Newman - Marriage Story
Thomas Newman - 1917
John Williams - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” - Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” - Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” - Frozen 2
“Stand Up” - Harriet
Production Design
The Irishman
Production Design: Bob Shaw
Set Decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit
Production Design: Ra Vincent
Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
1917
Production Design: Dennis Gassner
Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
*Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design: Barbara Ling
Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh*
Parasite
Production Design: Lee Ha Jun
Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
Joker - Alan Robert Murray
1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford vs. Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Documentary (Short Subject)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Short Film (Animated)
Daughter
*Hair Love*
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister