Antonio Banderas has arrived to the Academy Awards with his two leading ladies in tow. On what could be the biggest night of his career, as he is nominated for his first Oscar Award for Best Actor for his role in Pain & Glory, he made sure to keep his daughter Stella Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel close by to celebrate with him. Earlier at the Goya Awards in Spain, the actor stated that his daughter would be accompanying him for the award ceremony — making it a truly special family affair for the two.

After a recent health scare, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor stated that he has refocused his life to what is truly important, time with his only daughter with actress Melanie Griffith being one of those things. So it’s no surprise that for his first Oscar nomination he would have both his girlfriend Nicole and his daughter Stella with him to celebrate the big night.

The actor said that when he found out that he was nominated for the coveted award he was “surprised.” So far, the actor has won the Goya Award for Best Actor, the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Actor and the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor.

