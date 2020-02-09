Vanessa Bryant shares milestone clip of baby Capri: 'She looks just like my Gigi'

Vanessa Bryant is staying strong for her children in the midst of unspeakable tragedy. Still grieving from the loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Vanessa found a way to share some happy news with the world on Saturday, February 8. The basketball wife posted a sweet video of her seven-month-old baby Capri Kobe Bryant learning to stand up with the assistance of her Aunt Ri-Ri. The tiny tot dons an infectious grin in the clip as she proudly rises to her little feet.
"Good job! Good girl, mamacita! Wanna do it again?" Vanessa can be heard asking the youngest of her and Kobe’s four daughters. "My Koko Bean," she wrote beside the sweet video, “she looks just like my Gigi. <3 auntie Ri-Ri. #7months."
Kobe often called his wife and children “mamacita,” a phrase he no doubt picked up while spending his childhood in Italy, where his father played basketball. This upbringing is reflected in his and Vanessa’s daughter’s names, too with Capri and Gigi, joining Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3.
As perhaps a way of healing, Vanessa made her social media accounts public and let the world in after the horrific accident. Along with a family photo, she began by saying: “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”
“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved... I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.” Since opening up about her pain, Vanessa has shared several posts.