Vanessa Bryant shares milestone clip of baby Capri: 'She looks just like my Gigi'

Vanessa Bryant is staying strong for her children in the midst of unspeakable tragedy. Still grieving from the loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Vanessa found a way to share some happy news with the world on Saturday, February 8. The basketball wife posted a sweet video of her seven-month-old baby Capri Kobe Bryant learning to stand up with the assistance of her Aunt Ri-Ri. The tiny tot dons an infectious grin in the clip as she proudly rises to her little feet.

©@vanessabryant Kobe and Vanessa Bryant with their daughters

"Good job! Good girl, mamacita! Wanna do it again?" Vanessa can be heard asking the youngest of her and Kobe’s four daughters. "My Koko Bean," she wrote beside the sweet video, “she looks just like my Gigi. <3 auntie Ri-Ri. #7months."

Kobe often called his wife and children “mamacita,” a phrase he no doubt picked up while spending his childhood in Italy, where his father played basketball. This upbringing is reflected in his and Vanessa’s daughter’s names, too with Capri and Gigi, joining Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3.