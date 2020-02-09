Jennifer Lopez gave the classiest response to viewers who dubbed her and Shakira’s fierce Super Bowl halftime show “too sexy.” While waltzing down the Film Independent Spirit Awards carpet on Saturday, February 8 in Santa Monica, California, the 50-year-old superstar encountered the subject. Without skipping a beat, she kept things light on the celebratory night by laughing it all off. “I think that’s honestly silliness,” she began.

“Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do,” the mom-of-two continued to tell Variety. JLo made sure to drive home the message that beat underneath all of the bedazzled costumes and sparkling effects. “We did a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well received.”

As for the haters? “That small faction of people who want to be negative about it,” she added, “it’s not something I can even let in cause it’s such an amazing night.”

Jennifer hopes the majority take away a “the message of standing up for yourself, being a woman – that’s what I want to pass on to the little girls. You’re strong, you’re beautiful – everything about you – be proud of it.” She added: “I’m very proud of the performance that night.”

The triple threat was also proud to be in attendance as a nominee at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Celebrating her buzzy turn in Hustlers, JLo shone bright on the blue carpet donning a full two-toned look from the Valentino Pre-Fall 2020 collection. She mingled with fellow A-listers and basked in gratitude for the recognition.