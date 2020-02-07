The world will have the chance to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. It has been confirmed that the late Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter will be remembered during a public memorial service at none other than the Staples Center. Making the occasion even more special is the date. The service will be held on February 24. On Friday, Kobe’s wife and Gigi’s mother, Vanessa Bryant took to her social media to share the news. “#2, #24 #20 years as a Laker.”

©@vanessabryant Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held at the Staples Center

Next to the caption was a flyer that read “A Celebration of Life Kobe & Gianna Bryant 2.24.20.” The two represents Gianna’s basketball number which she wore as she played basketball for her middle school and the Mamba League coached by her father. The number 24 is also special as it was the jersey number that the basketball star worn through the last years of his career before his retirement. More details will be released in the upcoming days.

Kobe, who was 40 when he passed away, played basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016. For the entire duration of his career, the Lakers hosted their games at the Staples Center. The arena was famously name “the house that Kobe built.”

The news of the service comes days after Gianna was honored at her middle school with a special ceremony. On Wednesday, February 5, the future basketball star’s coaches, teammates and fellow students remembered her as they retired her basketball jersey.