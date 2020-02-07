It’s rare for musicians to release double albums these days because it’s 2020 and let’s be honest, the world wants a quick fix. Still, there are artists today that dream and dare to create a piece of work that demands more than five minutes of our attention. Enter Prince Royce, the Bachata king who danced his way to our hearts ten years ago and his been making us swoon ever since. The 30-year-old singer just dropped his first ever double album Alter Ego with two discs—Génesis and Enigma—that showcase two sides him. “With every album, I like to do concept albums,” Prince Royce explains to HOLA! USA. “This concept was two sides of Prince Royce, two sides of romance.” It’s also packing with collaborations. Music’s finest like Marc Anthony and Maluma make appearances in Alter Ego.

©Prince Royce Prince Royce released his first double album

The project, which took two years to make, will please old and new fans of the singer. He returns to his Bachata roots in the first disc. “People who have been following my career since the beginning are going to like it because it reminds me a lot of my first album,” the singer explains. As for the second disc, expect new and Spanglish sounds from Prince Royce that are a result from a fusion of genres. Think R&B Spanish mixed with a hint of Rap and Pop.

Keep reading to learn how the album cover art came together, what Prince Royce thought of JLo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime performance, and what his alter ego likes to do on the weekends...

HOLA! USA: Why did you want to make Alter Ego a double album?

Prince Royce: “The concept with this was to experiment with two sides of romance. I feel like everyone has a few personalities, depending on where you’re at. Like work, school, with your girlfriend, your friends, your parents, so we all have different versions of ourselves. Recently, a lot of artists have put out a lot of singles for the radio, so I think with this album, I had an opportunity to not have everything be so commercial and so radio-driven. I got a lot of material so fans can hear me in different colors.”

H!: Do you have an alter ego?

PR: “I definitely do. Everyone has like three sides—the public life, the private life and the secret life. Especially with social media and Instagram right now, we basically put out what we want people to see, so a lot of it could be fake. We get caught up in this whole social media thing and what people are portraying and we start to compare ourselves. That’s kind of what this album is too—it’s two versions of me, but also me against myself. It’s focusing on myself—on my weaknesses and my strengths.

H!: What does the other side of you like to do?

PR: “When I’m not on TV, when I’m not singing and I’m just doing regular stuff, I like pulling up to bars, I like bowling. I don’t have my hair up at all times 24/7. I’m very relaxed, so I think I’m definitely a whole other person than I am on TV and that doesn’t mean that I’m fake.”