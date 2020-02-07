natalia and neymar confirm their relationship status

Confirmed: Maluma's ex has moved on and is dating this top class sportsman

Natalia Barulích confirmed her relationship with Neymar while celebrating his birthday

Maluma’s ex-girlfriend Natalia Barulích has confirmed her relationship with Neymar. The model took to her social media to give the Paris Saint-Germain star a very special shout out. In a photo posted on her social media stories, the model shared a picture of her and the soccer star next to a touching message. ‘Everyone knows how extraordinarily talented you are, but if they could only see how real & beautiful you are inside you heart. You have all my respect and honor babe.”

Natalia Barulích celebrated the soccer player’s birthday with a sweet message
In the picture the duo stand side by side as they pose for the camera. Natalia was on hand in Paris to celebrate the athlete’s 28th birthday. In a photo shared on her feed, the 28-year-old gave fans a look at her party outfit. “When @neymarjr says to dress 'White Casual' ... ta da lol. Feliz Aniversário Ney!! ️# Neymar28 #WhiteParty Dress by@maeparisofficial.”

The model wore and all-white gown for Neymar’s celebration

In the pic, Natalia shows a little leg in a long crystal gown. The pic got the seal of approval of the birthday boy, who took to the comments to write “Beautiful” next to a set of laughing and flame emojis. Later that evening, the music personality took to her social media to share group picture of her, Neymar and a few others from the party. On top of the photo, was a written message dedicated to her “baby boy.”

The confirmation of their relationship status comes three months after the model and Maluma ended their two-year relationship. In a statement shared with Page Six, Natalia revealed that she and the Corazón singer have called it quits.

"I love Juan Luis very much, but at this time we need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we continue to grow as artists and individuals," she said in a statement. In the same release, the DJ put the rumors to rest that Neymar was the reason for their split.

