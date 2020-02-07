Maluma’s ex-girlfriend Natalia Barulích has confirmed her relationship with Neymar. The model took to her social media to give the Paris Saint-Germain star a very special shout out. In a photo posted on her social media stories, the model shared a picture of her and the soccer star next to a touching message. ‘Everyone knows how extraordinarily talented you are, but if they could only see how real & beautiful you are inside you heart. You have all my respect and honor babe.”

©@natalia Natalia Barulích celebrated the soccer player’s birthday with a sweet message

In the picture the duo stand side by side as they pose for the camera. Natalia was on hand in Paris to celebrate the athlete’s 28th birthday. In a photo shared on her feed, the 28-year-old gave fans a look at her party outfit. “When @neymarjr says to dress 'White Casual' ... ta da lol. Feliz Aniversário Ney!! ️# Neymar28 #WhiteParty Dress by@maeparisofficial.”

©natalia The model wore and all-white gown for Neymar’s celebration

In the pic, Natalia shows a little leg in a long crystal gown. The pic got the seal of approval of the birthday boy, who took to the comments to write “Beautiful” next to a set of laughing and flame emojis. Later that evening, the music personality took to her social media to share group picture of her, Neymar and a few others from the party. On top of the photo, was a written message dedicated to her “baby boy.”

The confirmation of their relationship status comes three months after the model and Maluma ended their two-year relationship. In a statement shared with Page Six, Natalia revealed that she and the Corazón singer have called it quits.