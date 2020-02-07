There’s a new man in Camila Cabello’s life! The First Man singer took to her social media to share a picture with her latest crush. “I think he likes me!!!” In the photo, the 22-year-old puckers up next to a horse in a stable. Camila’s followers had some fun in the comments as they reacted to the picture with the steed. “Shawn looks different,” one fan wrote. “Shawn,” another quipped. Pop star and father-two, Luis Fonsi used the opportunity to make a dad joke.”
“Camila Caballo. Get it? Keep killing it amiga.” The Despacito singer jokingly made reference to her name being similar to the word horse in Spanish. The Liar singer is currently in London on the set of her latest film Cinderella. Fans shouldn’t worry, and neither should her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, as the steed is from the set of her latest project.
It’s been all about the nature vibes. Earlier this week, the Señorita songstress shared an image of her getting some fresh air. “BRB WIL JUST BE FROLICKING IN A REAL LIFE FIELD.” Camila also took the time to tease her upcoming project.
In another picture, the star shared a photo rocking old Hollywood glam from the set of her My Oh My music video. what do you think will be the storyline of the music video for my oh my ? we’ll see who’s proven right next week hehehehehe”
All of the photos come after the former Fifth Harmony star made her return to social media following a break. “hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need,” she told her over 47 million followers.
“When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!! I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life.”
Honestly, we can’t wait for more Camila content!