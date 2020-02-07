There’s a new man in Camila Cabello’s life! The First Man singer took to her social media to share a picture with her latest crush. “I think he likes me!!!” In the photo, the 22-year-old puckers up next to a horse in a stable. Camila’s followers had some fun in the comments as they reacted to the picture with the steed. “Shawn looks different,” one fan wrote. “Shawn,” another quipped. Pop star and father-two, Luis Fonsi used the opportunity to make a dad joke.”

©camila_cabello Camila Cabello introduced her followers to her new man

“Camila Caballo. Get it? Keep killing it amiga.” The Despacito singer jokingly made reference to her name being similar to the word horse in Spanish. The Liar singer is currently in London on the set of her latest film Cinderella. Fans shouldn’t worry, and neither should her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, as the steed is from the set of her latest project.

It’s been all about the nature vibes. Earlier this week, the Señorita songstress shared an image of her getting some fresh air. “BRB WIL JUST BE FROLICKING IN A REAL LIFE FIELD.” Camila also took the time to tease her upcoming project.

In another picture, the star shared a photo rocking old Hollywood glam from the set of her My Oh My music video. what do you think will be the storyline of the music video for my oh my ? we’ll see who’s proven right next week hehehehehe”