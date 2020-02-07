Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are still to publicly confirm the happy news, but the pictures speak louder than words. Anna’s sizeable baby bump can clearly be seen as the former tennis star chills with her Spanish love on a boat in exclusive pictures first published by HOLA USA’s sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain. The singer and his partner of 18 years are proud parents of twins Nicholas and Lucy, the adorable toddlers we can occasionally see on their parents’ social media, even though Enrique and Anna tend to keep their private lives out of the spotlight.
Enrique Iglesias’ mom Isabel Preysler has stated that she wants to protect her son’s privacy and will give no further details on the pregnancy. This was also the case with the twins - and in fact Enrique and Anna took their fans by surprise when they announced their arrival back in 2017. It might well be that they follow the same procedure in this case.
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's twins Nicolas and Lucy - These photos will melt your heart
In the pictures of the couple’s new pregnancy, we can see them spending a beautiful sunny day at sea. Enrique and Anna are joined on board by one of their dogs and are affectionate with one another. The Subeme la radio singer wears his signature baseball cap and a simple grey T-shirt, whereas the Russian beauty wears comfy black leggings, a maroon T-shirt and a large blue hoodie that doesn’t hide her cute baby bump. In one of the images, it looks like Enrique is helping Anna out with her shoes - what a gent!