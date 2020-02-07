Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are still to publicly confirm the happy news, but the pictures speak louder than words. Anna’s sizeable baby bump can clearly be seen as the former tennis star chills with her Spanish love on a boat in exclusive pictures first published by HOLA USA’s sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain. The singer and his partner of 18 years are proud parents of twins Nicholas and Lucy, the adorable toddlers we can occasionally see on their parents’ social media, even though Enrique and Anna tend to keep their private lives out of the spotlight.

©GrosbyGroup Enrique and Anna spent a beautiful day on board of their yacht

Enrique Iglesias’ mom Isabel Preysler has stated that she wants to protect her son’s privacy and will give no further details on the pregnancy. This was also the case with the twins - and in fact Enrique and Anna took their fans by surprise when they announced their arrival back in 2017. It might well be that they follow the same procedure in this case.