Alex Rodriguez is the proudest boyfriend in the world after Jennifer Lopez’s spectacular Super Bowl performance, but he’s not the only one showing his full support for the Hustlers’ star. In a never-before-seen video shared by the former baseball star, we can the sweetest moment between Jennifer and her 11-year-old son Max. The young boy hugs his mom tightly during rehearsals in an image that will melt your heart. Whereas his twin sister Emme stole the show sharing the stage with Jenny From The Block in one of the most compelling Super Bowl performances in history, Max preferred to stay behind the scenes on the big night, even though music runs through his veins too! Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez have shown how proud they are of his singing skills, and A-Rod was quick to share their reactions when he performed solo at a school event. The best thing? You can watch both videos here!

