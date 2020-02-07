The Kings of Bachata have kicked off their long-awaited Inmortal Tour in the city that the late Kobe Bryant made his home, Los Angeles. Like the rest of the world, the boys of Aventura (Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos) were affected by the untimely passing of the Five-Time NBA champion on Sunday, January 26. Kobe, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. Aventura, knowing the importance of Kobe worldwide, but especially within L.A., paid a sweet tribute to him by incorporating him into their kick off show.

During their show, which boasted a 30 song setlist composed of all their most beloved hits, Romeo walked off the stage to do a quick wardrobe change and came back on stage sporting the former L.A. Lakers player’s jersey. Romeo then said, “I read somewhere that heroes have their seasons. That they come and go. And then there's a phrase that follows about legends never dying. I respectfully wear this shirt in honor of that legend. May God have him, his daughter and all the other victims in his glory. We love you, Kobe.” After that, the jam-packed stadium erupted into a unified chant saying “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe!”