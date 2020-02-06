J Balvin is getting nothing but love from his idols. Following his performance with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show, dozens of fellow Latinos and members of the music industry reached out to show their support. However, it was on person in particular who made the Colombian star emotional. The 34-year-old rapper took to his social media to share the moment that he met his inspiration, Jay-Z for the first time. “After attending one of the most important events in my career, such as the Super Bowl, unexpectedly, I meet Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay Z: one of my great inspirations,” the caption read.

J Balvin had a special meeting with Jay-Z

“When I was beginning the dream of being an artist. I saw his Billboards all over New York and understood his vision of not being content just to be a musician, but also to be an entrepreneur, which is why at some point in my life they called me "The Business", because he inspired me beyond music.”

In the clip, the reggaetonero is shocked when he is greeted by the rapper. In one of the internet’s purest moments, the two artist hug. To his surprise, J Balvin is playfully lifted in the air by the Run This Town musician.