One of the things that excite Salma Hayek the most about the upcoming Oscars is she will reunite with great friends from the world of cinema. The Mexican actress took to social media to express how excited she is about reuniting with her friend, Penélope Cruz. In honor of Throwback Thursday, Salma shared a photo from 15 years ago in which the two appear at the Oscars. On Sunday, February 9, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will celebrate Hollywood’s greatest.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek wearing Gucci at the 2018 Oscars

On her profile, where she has almost 14 million followers, the Like a boss actress shared a photograph next to the Spanish actress and dedicated a few words in honor of their friendship of more than 20 years. In the snap, the two appear presenting an award during the 77th Oscar Awards, in 2005 – 15 years ago!

The star of Beatriz at Dinner wrote: “This Sunday Penelope and I are not presenting together but we are BOTH presenting again, and I am so excited to see her! #tbt #oscars #academyawards.”

©@salmahayek Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek at the 2005 Oscars

In addition to being presenters at one of the most important film events of the year, they each have their history with the Oscars. Penélope Cruz won a golden statuette in 2008 as Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Meanwhile, Salma was nominated in 2003 for Best Actress in Frida.

A Longtime Friendship...

Salma and Penélope’s friendship goes beyond time, as they both shook hands when their careers took off. In 2018, Salma was honored with the Character of the Year award from Vanity Fair magazine. On that occasion, Penélope accompanied her friend and recalled how she helped her when she tried her luck in the U.S. "I remember the first time I traveled to the United States with a return ticket and Salma welcomed me into her house," said the Spanish star.

