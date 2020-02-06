Billboard and Telemundo announced on Wednesday, February 5, that Latin music stars Ozuna and Bad Bunny top the list of finalists for the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 with 14 mentions each. Latin music’s biggest night will also celebrate other artist who have dominated in the genre throughout the year, including Daddy Yankee and J Balvin (12), followed by Anuel AA (11) and Farruko (10).
The prestigious award ceremony with air live on Telemundo from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, April 23. The list of performers and presenters have yet to be announced. Stay tuned to HOLA! USA for all the coverage.
Artist of the Year/Artista del Año
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
New Artist of the Year/Artista del Año, Debut
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
Sech
Tour of the Year/Gira del Año
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony
Social Artist of the Year/Artista del Año, Redes Sociales
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Lali
Crossover Artist of the Year/Artista Crossover del Año
DJ Snake
Drake
Katy Perry
Snow
Hot Latin Song of the Year/ Canción del Año
Bad Bunny & Taini, “Callaita”
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA,“Otro Trago”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event/Colaboración Vocal del Año
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Male Artist/Artista del Año, Masculino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Female/Artista del Año, Femenina
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Top Latin Album of the Year/ del Año
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Sech, Sueños
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist/Artista Latin Pop del Año, Solista
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group/Artista Latin Pop del Año, Dúo o Grupo
CNCO
Maná
Reik
Santana
Latin Pop Song of the Year/Canción “Latin Pop” del Año
Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam “Date La Vuelta”
Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”
Rosalía & Ozuna, “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi”
Rosalía, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Tropical Artist of the Year, Soloist/Artista Tropical del Año, Solista
Juan Luis Guerra
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group/Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy y Alexandra
