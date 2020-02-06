Billboard and Telemundo announced on Wednesday, February 5, that Latin music stars Ozuna and Bad Bunny top the list of finalists for the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 with 14 mentions each. Latin music’s biggest night will also celebrate other artist who have dominated in the genre throughout the year, including Daddy Yankee and J Balvin (12), followed by Anuel AA (11) and Farruko (10).

The prestigious award ceremony with air live on Telemundo from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, April 23. The list of performers and presenters have yet to be announced. Stay tuned to HOLA! USA for all the coverage.

©GettyImages Ozuna and Bad Bunny lead the pack with 14 nominations

Artist of the Year/Artista del Año

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

New Artist of the Year/Artista del Año, Debut

Jhay Cortez

Manuel Turizo

Paulo Londra

Sech

Tour of the Year/Gira del Año

Bad Bunny

Chayanne

Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony

Social Artist of the Year/Artista del Año, Redes Sociales

Anuel AA

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

Lali

©GettyImages The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air live on April 23

Crossover Artist of the Year/Artista Crossover del Año

DJ Snake

Drake

Katy Perry

Snow

Hot Latin Song of the Year/ Canción del Año

Bad Bunny & Taini, “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”

Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA,“Otro Trago”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event/Colaboración Vocal del Año

Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”

Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”

Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Male Artist/Artista del Año, Masculino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Female/Artista del Año, Femenina

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía