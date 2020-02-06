Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter accomplished their mission with the latest episode of their He Said, Ella Dijo podcast. The A-list pair shared the personal details about their years-long journey to parenthood and the IVF process. Shortly after the episode went live, fans and followers flooded the comments section of their social media with love and support. “It’s been amazing,” the Grand Hotel star told HOLA! USA about the reception during the The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 fashion show in New York City. “It’s interesting because the comments. I posted the picture and the positive pregnancy test, and a lot people took it as I was pregnant again [laughs] and I was like ‘Oh really, no.’”

©@roselyn_sanchez Roselyn Sanchez has gotten an amazing reception following her and Eric Winter’s candid discussion about IVF

She continued: “I texted my husband saying I think this is going to be the podcast that is going to have the most listeners. “People really don’t like to talk about it and its human it’s compelling and I hope it brings hope.”

During the hour-long conversation, Roselyn, 46, and Eric, 42, detailed why they decided to start the process and the mental, physical and emotional toll it took on both of them. In one of the most honest parts of the discussion, the pair, who have been married since 2008, opened up about how it affected their relationship.

In the end, it was remembering their end goal that kept the couple together during the tough process. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy because I had friends that had done it before, and I was aware of the situation. I didn’t know that I was going to have to do it so many times and go through the process for so many years,” she said. “I have a husband that loves me even though I drove him mad and sometimes I wanted to kill him. But we have an amazing relationship and were able to make it work because he knew to give me my space and it was my deal. He was a champ.”