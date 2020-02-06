Super Bowl LIV was filled with so many highs — one of the highs being the cultural history-making performance from Latina superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. They brought the Latinx cultura to the forefront in a way that has left Latinxers everywhere breathless. From Marc Anthony and JLo’s daughter Emme showing us her immense talents to Shakira bringing her the nuances of her heritage to the stage, no one can deny that their performance was truly one-of-a-kind.

After these two leading ladies finished proving once and for all that Latinxers are a force to be reckoned with, they celebrated their performance in the best way possible. Not only that but they supported each other’s #bosschica power in front of millions after each of them slayed their respective performances.