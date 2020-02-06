Gianna Bryant’s memory will live on forever. On Thursday, February 6, Vanessa Bryant took to her social media to share emotional videos from her late daughter’s basketball jersey retirement ceremony. “My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant.” Next to the message was a picture of the gymnasium at Gianna’s middle school decorated with a floral number 2 and red balloons. In front was Gianna’s name in red and pink flowers and a picture of the smiling teen flashed on a screen behind it.

©@vanessabryant Gianna Bryant’s # 2 jersey was retired at her middle school

During the emotional ceremony, Gigi’s teammates, coaches and members of the school community spoke about her kindness and athleticism. “Gianna was a warrior every time she stepped on the court,” one of her coaches shared. “She had that Mamba Mentality. No matter who she was playing, she was going to force her will and help her team to find a way to win.”

Following the series of videos from the emotional ceremony, Vanessa shared the picture of the middle school jersey with the number two that sits under Gigi’s name. In the same carousel, Vanessa shared the video of the official reveal. “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”