Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony’s oldest son Cristian Muñiz turned 19 this week, and his mother celebrated with a throwback video that show’s Cristian in his younger years. In the short clip, she compiled the sweetest photos of her son’s life. Since she carried him in her belly, walking his first steps and eventually to the man we know today. “Happy Birthday Cristian! I always tell you: You came to my life to teach me so much…because of you, I am stronger and will continue to be, my promise to you, even before I met you…you have been a blessing in my life…a gift from God…you are perfect to me,” the Miss Universe 1993 winner wrote. Without question, she is a very proud mother! Happy Birthday, Cristian!