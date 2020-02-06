A couple of days ago, Camila Cabello teased her almost 48 million fans with her new look: a sexy shorter bob style that was instantly praised by her followers. But the Cuban singer is a style chameleon and she has proved her credentials by posting a compilation of all the looks she will display in upcoming video My Oh My. With characters ranging from a mysterious femme fatale dressed in black to a seemingly innocent blonde bombshell, the 22-year-old hints the storyline of her single will be an exciting ride!

©camilacabello Is that you Camila? The singer is transformed in her new music video for ‘My Oh My’

“What do you think will be the storyline of the music video for My Oh My ?” the Havana singer wrote on social media along with the pics. “We’ll see who’s proven right next week hehehehehe,” she added, an apparent hint about the date of the video’s release.

In the first photo, Camila goes back to the 40s and is pure sophistication in a sexy deep v-neck jacket and a headpiece with veil. She also shared new images with shorter hair, wrapped in a scarf that complements her head-to-toe animal print outfit. But it’s the last two pictures the ones that have made fans’ imagination go wild. “She's the daughter of the boss of the mafia. And actually she's the bad, bad one, not the boy,” wrote on commenter, referring to a photo where Camila is surrounded by a group of tough guys.