Another year, another birthday to celebrate! Cristian Muniz, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ eldest son, received the sweetest birthday wishes from family and friends as he turned 19. But one of the most special tributes to mark his day was the cute post his girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco shared on social media. “One whole year with my favorite human ever to walk the earth!” she said alongside a romantic compilation of photos of the couple. “And also!!! HAPPY 19th BABOO! You are seriously thee coolest ever. Kisses and hugs! Love you to the moon and back!”

©sunnysidekylie A sweet double celebration, Cristian’s birthday an the couple’s one-year anniversary

Cristian revealed his relationship status in September 2019, when he shared a beautiful picture of himself with Kylie at the Whitney Museum of American Art in NYC with the caption: "Happy 8 months babes, te amo." Kylie replied to the lovely message: "I love you, baby." The couple is still going strong after a year together – Kylie is now a full member of the Muñiz Torres family and we have seen her joining her boyfriend on plenty of special occasions, from visiting Disneyland with Dayanara and even supporting her in the hospital while the model and TV star went through skin cancer treatment.