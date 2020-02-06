Fans can’t get enough of Shakira’s music and it shows! In the days following the Colombian songstress’ joint Super Bowl Halftime show performance with Jennifer Lopez, two of her hit singles have made their way back to the charts. Whenever, Wherever reached number one on the U.S. iTunes charts one Tuesday, February 4. The single, which was released in 2001, made its debut at number 6. Another one of Shak’s biggest hits made it way back to the charts.

©GettyImages Shakira’s singles Whenever, Wherever and Waka Waka returned to the charts

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) returned in the number six spot. Waka Waka, which was the official song of the 2010 World Cup, peaked at number 38. On Sunday, February 2, the star performed those hits along with classics such as She Wolf and Hips Don’t Lie.

The 43-year-old also performed I Like It (with her special guest, Bad Bunny) Empire and Chantaje. Shakira also joined JLo and her daughter as they closed the powerful performance with Let’s Get Loud. The Latina powerhouses had over 100 million viewers during their spectacular performance.

On Wednesday, Jennifer, 50, took to her social media to share a special BTS video from her and Shak’s big day. “LOVE this moment with me and @shakira literally seconds after we went off air!! We were so happy!! #MissionAccomplished #SuperBowlHalftime #LatinoGang #GirlsGirls #StrongerTogether.”