It’s a sad day in Hollywood—on Wednesday, legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103. He is survived by his wife Anne and his sons Joel, Peter and Michael Douglas, husband of actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said in a statement to People.

©GettyImages Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday at the age 103

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he continued. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Kirk’s acting career spanned over six decades and included 92 acting credits and 75 movies. He was nominated for a Best Actor Awards at the Oscars three times— Champion (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956)—and received countless honors throughout his life including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael added. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

©GettyImages The Hollywood icon was Catherine Zeta-Jones’ father-in-law

In December, Kirk celebrated his 103rd birthday with the family, including Michael and Catherine. “This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart,” the actress wrote on her social media alongside a picture of her sitting with her father-in-law.

