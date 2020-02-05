Antonio Banderas is nominated for his first Oscar – ever – for his role in Pablo Almodovar’s Pain and Glory. However, this is far from being his first time at the prestigious award ceremony celebrating Hollywood’s greatest. You see, 20 years ago, the Spanish actor showed up with his then-wife Melanie Griffith and then-step-daughter Dakota Johnson to the annual award ceremony. It was the year 2000, and at the time, Dakota was only 10-years-old! Little did we know she would later become the star of 50 Shades of Gray, but that’s a whole other story.

©GettyImages Dakota wore a long lavender gown to the Oscars

While Antonio looked dapper in a black tuxedo, pre-tween Dakota was dressed in a floor-length lavender dress teamed with a matching cropped jacket and white square-toe sandals with chunky heel, similar to the styles that are popping up today. Her dark blonde hair was up in a ‘do cognitive of the era complete with a sparkly hairpin – another item popular in today’s IT accessories.

Her makeup was kept light yet extra glowy for the special evening – a look that was popular for the times – think Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in Our Lips Are Sealed. On the other hand, her famous mom went full glam in a black sparkly gown and silver jewelry.

©GettyImages Antonio and his former step-daughter have a special relationship

Although we’re not expecting to see Dakota at this year’s Academy Awards, we’re sure he’d appreciate her support for his first Oscars as a nominee. After he and Melanie were married for nearly 20 years, the How to Be Single actress holds a special place for her former step-dad, and even calls him “papi” as she referred to him when she presented the Spanish star with the Hollywood Actor Award at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 3, 2019.