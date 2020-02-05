Jenna Ortega may be petite at 5’1, but she sure is mighty. The newest addition to Netflix’s You has captivated one Penn Badgley as his teen neighbor Ellie Alvez, has Jennifer Garner singing her praises after filming Yes Day, and on top of that, is using her star power for good. Kicking off the year, the 17-year-old California native announced her partnership with DoSomething.org and Aéropostale’s Teens for Jeans campaign to raise awareness to end the stigma around teen homelessness. The Jane the Virgin star tells HOLA! USA. “When the opportunity arose to be a part of something as big and powerful as that and also reach my audience and give back to my community, I’m always down to do that.”

©Do Something.org Jenna Ortega visited SafeHouse of the Desert, a homeless shelter near her hometown of Indio, California

Surely her fans, who have followed her every move since Stuck in the Middle have assisted. Since it’s launch in 2008, the organization has collected over five million jeans to date. “Something as simple as a pair of jeans can change somebody’s life,” she says.

It’s also thanks to her millions of followers that she has been able to shift from a Disney starlet to take on more mature roles like in You. “People have been so kind and sweet toward Ellie, and it’s been really sweet to see the way people care about her,” the recent high school graduate shares. Keep reading to find out what it was really like filming the Netflix show and what Jen Garner gave her for her graduation.

HOLA USA!: What inspired you to get involved with the Teens for Jeans campaign

Jenna Ortega: “I feel like the topic with homelessness in the youth community is not really something that’s talked about. I know that I wasn’t aware of it. “

Did you have a chance to meet some of the homeless youth?

“The teens that I talked to were so wise and driven and were such sweet people. I think it was just so beautiful to see them in that light and hear more about their stories. When talking with these teens I tried to be open and focused on what they were telling me and kind of absorb this information.”

©Netflix The 17-year-old charmed her You co-star Penn Badgley

Your latest role in You has gotten a lot of buzz. What has the reception been like going from Disney to a more mature role?

“It’s been pleasantly surprising! I’m really proud of the way it turned out, and my cast is so incredible and the writers. The reaction has been so heartwarming and exciting. I was worried about my Stuck in the Middle audience seeing that because they’re a little young for that that type of content. Also coming off of Disney, that was my first project, and I felt like I had completely forgotten how to act.” [Laughs]