In the 2015 documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse, the late basketball player opened up and revealed intimate details about his relationship with his wife Vanessa Bryant. The two met in 1999 on the set of his music video, which was three years after he joined the LA Lakers. Directed by Gotham Chopra, the film reveals just how much Kobe Bryant valued the love of his life.

©@vanessabryant Kobe Bryant met his wife in 1999 on the set of his music video

“It was a two-day video shoot, and I was always looking for her, like I wanted to know where she was,” he recalled. “I would finish a take and go to my trailer but I would wonder where she was the entire time. Then I would come out of the trailer and just wanted to talk to her some more, in between takes and stuff like that.” It wasn’t just an instant chemistry that hooked Kobe—he also remembered they had many things in common, including a shared a love for all things Disney.

“She was just beautiful. We literally did everything together. Everything together. And I thought I was a big dork because I loved Disneyland,” he shared. “I loved the Disney movies and things like that, but I never really had a chance to go to the park much. She was a big Disney fan, too, and we used to hang out as Disneyland, we used to go to Magic Mountain, she became my best friend.” The blossoming relationship between Kobe and Vanessa was something that he admitted he wasn’t used to.