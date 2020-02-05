Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme enjoy Miami, post-Super Bowl

Following Sunday’s spectacular performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime, Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme are enjoying quieter days in Miami. The mother-daughter duo was photographed walking along Coconut Grove accompanied by JLo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and her mother, Guadalupe. Emme, who turns 12 in a few weeks, stayed close to her famous mom showing the great connection between them.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme in Miami

Although she was enjoying a tranquil afternoon with her loved ones, the Bronx Diva didn’t hold back on style or sensuality as she showed off her abs of steel in a sporty-chic outfit. The 50-year-old singer donned a leopard print ensemble by Paco Rabanne, a pair of aviator-shaped sunglasses and wore her hair up in a messy bun. According to Atterley.com, JLo’s leggings retail for about $162. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a black croc handbag.

Like her momma, Emme also rocked a casual look made up of a yellow t-shirt, blue sweatpants, white sneakers and a low ponytail.



©GrosbyGroup JLo, her mom and daughter stepped out for coffee and a snack

In the next days, Jennifer will dedicate her time to her family and will possibly begin planning her twins’ birthday party for their 12th birthday happens on February 22.