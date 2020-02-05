Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme enjoy Miami, post-Super Bowl

Following Sunday’s spectacular performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime, Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme are enjoying quieter days in Miami. The mother-daughter duo was photographed walking along Coconut Grove accompanied by JLo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and her mother, Guadalupe. Emme, who turns 12 in a few weeks, stayed close to her famous mom showing the great connection between them.
Although she was enjoying a tranquil afternoon with her loved ones, the Bronx Diva didn’t hold back on style or sensuality as she showed off her abs of steel in a sporty-chic outfit. The 50-year-old singer donned a leopard print ensemble by Paco Rabanne, a pair of aviator-shaped sunglasses and wore her hair up in a messy bun. According to Atterley.com, JLo’s leggings retail for about $162. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a black croc handbag.
Like her momma, Emme also rocked a casual look made up of a yellow t-shirt, blue sweatpants, white sneakers and a low ponytail.
In the next days, Jennifer will dedicate her time to her family and will possibly begin planning her twins’ birthday party for their 12th birthday happens on February 22.
The great absentee in the family outing was Max, Jennifer's other son with Marc Anthony. The singers married in 2004 and four years later they welcomed twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David. In 2011, the couple announced their separation and remained on good terms for the sake of their children. The former couple maintains a great relationship – even A-Rod has integrated into the family dynamic with his two daughters, Ella and Natasha.